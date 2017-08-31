WSJ: U.S. to block ability of Russia's Rosneft to acquire Citgo oil refineries

The Trump administration is ready to block Russia's state-owned Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) from gaining control of critical U.S. energy assets owned by Venezuela's Citgo, WSJ reports.

PdVSA offered Rosneft nearly half of its Citgo unit’s shares as collateral for $1.5B in loans it made last year to help prop up the cash-starved company and the Venezuelan government, and some U.S. lawmakers, worried that the Russian oil company could gain controlling interest in Citgo - which represents ~5% of U.S. crude oil refining capacity - have been urging the administration to prevent the deal from happening.

Citgo’s chief U.S. assets are three major refineries - two on the Gulf Coast and one near of Chicago - with the capacity to refine 750K bbl/day of crude, as well as 48 petroleum storage terminals from Texas to Maine and ownership in nine pipelines.