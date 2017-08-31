AstraZeneca trumpets full slate of presentations at ESMO; shares up 2%

AstraZeneca (AZN +1.8% ) announces that there will be more than 40 presentations related to its currently approved and under-development product portfolio at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Madrid, September 8-12.

Key events:

Results from the Phase 3 PACIFIC study evaluating Imfinzi (durvalumab) in patients with locally advanced unresectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) following chemo. The study demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS), a clinical setting with no currently approved treatments (Saturday, Sept. 9).

Results from the Phase 3 FLAURA study assessing Tagrisso (osimertinib) versus standard-of-care treatment with erlotinib (Roche's Tarceva) or genfitinib (Iressa) in first-line EGFR-positive NSCLC patients. The study demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in PFS (Saturday, Sept. 9).