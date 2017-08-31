BHP Billiton downgraded at RBC on mature asset base

BHP Billiton (BHP +1.5% ) is downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform at RBC on concerns about the impact of the company's mature asset base on medium-term profitability.

RBC likes BHP's decision to exit its U.S. shale business and forecasts sale proceeds of ~$6.2B will snap the balance sheet back inline with peers, but it believes BHP's mature asset base will lead to declining EBITDA relative to diversified mining peers, compounding its view that the stock should not trade at a premium.

RBC foresees a higher proportion of "life extension" capex spending vs. more "growth" spending in peers, which will require more capital to be spent in the future and for shares to trade at higher free cash yields to compensate.