Microsoft brings Mixer Create out of Beta to take on Amazon's Twitch

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) moves its game streaming service Mixer Create out of beta and to the masses to better take on Amazon’s Twitch, per Engadget.

Create improves upon the original Mixer with mobile game broadcasting from the phone itself with no added software or equipment. Gamers can also combine up to four streams in Co-Streaming for a single viewing experience.

Android functionality beats the iPhone, where Mixer Create users can only stream games supporting ReplayKit.

Twitch only updated its app to include live streaming in June but Amazon’s service still wins in user numbers.

Microsoft doesn’t disclose Mixer numbers but Twitch has existed for longer and has the stronger base. In its year-end review, Twitch boasted 2.2M total unique streamers in 2016 and 14.2B total chat messages sent. TechRadar reported earlier this month that Twitch has around 10M DAU.

Previously: Amazon and Microsoft voice assistants will soon speak to each other (Aug. 30)