U.S box office seen dropping 21% in Q3

The sharp decline in movie theater stocks is highlighted in a new piece from The Hollywood Reporter.

"Woe unto those who have owned stock in movie theaters this summer, as their investments have been thrashed even in a bull market, the impetus being lousy attendance in the past three month," sums up THR's Paul Bond.

Looking ahead, FBR Capital Markets analyst Barton Crockett sees the U.S. Q3 box office falling 21% Y/Y for the full year to $2.36B before help arrives in Q4 with Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Justice League.

Still, it could be tough going ahead for the sector as the threat of premium on-demand viewing of first-rum movies lingers. "Until we get some resolution on PVOD, it will be difficult for the theater stocks to make sustained headway," observes Northlake Capital Management analyst Steven Birenberg.

