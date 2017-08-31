Ball Corp. to end production at three beverage packaging plants

Ball Corp. (BLL +1.2% ) says it will cease production at its beverage packaging plants in Birmingham, Ala., Chatsworth, Calif., and Longview, Tex., in 2018, resulting in ~$22M in after-tax charges taken mostly during Q3.

BLL expects the moves will result in ~$50M in annualized net fixed cost savings in late 2018 and beyond, which will contributes to the $300M plus acquisition synergies it wants to deliver by year-end 2019.

BLL also says it will start construction on a new beverage packaging facility in Goodyear, Ariz., to serve the southwestern U.S., with production expected to begin in Q2 2018.