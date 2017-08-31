Morgan Stanley updates on Brown-Forman

Morgan Stanley sticks with an Underweight rating on Brown-Forman ([[BF.A[[, BF.B) after taking in the beverage company's FQ1 report. Increasing competitive risk from flavored whiskies and craft spirits outweighs the solid numbers posted by Brown-Forman for the quarter,

Earnings wrap from MS : "We believe Q1 results were solid, particularly considering a difficult CPG environment, with strong +6% underlying sales growth, and +12% underlying operating income growth. However, Q1 had the easiest comparison of the year."

Base case forecast from MS: "We forecast ~4.7% F2018-19 underlying revenue growth, improving vs. FY17 but below LT trends."

