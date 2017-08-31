Self-driving car vote set for next week

The U.S. House of Representatives has a vote scheduled for September 6 on self-driving regulations.

The bill aims to make it easier for automakers to bring self-driving cars to the market, although they still have to meet safety standards through assessment reports. The legislation also allows states to establish registration, licensing and insurance rules, but limits them from adopting self-driving car performance standards.

Full copy of the House bill (.pdf)

