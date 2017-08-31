Enbridge finds gaps in Line 5 pipeline coating, says no safety concern

Enbridge (ENB, EEP), which operates twin oil pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac linking Lake Huron and Lake Michigan, says it has found gaps in a protective layer of enamel coating on the pipes.

The pipelines are part of ENB's Line 5, which carries 23M gal/day of crude oil and liquid natural gas daily, crossing parts of northern Wisconsin and Michigan on its way to refineries in Sarnia, Ontario.

ENB has been conducting studies, maintenance projects and inspections in response to questions from state agencies about Line 5, and a company spokesperson says divers recently spotted a gap in the coating a few inches long on one pipeline and four smaller gaps close together on the other.

"There is no safety or integrity issue with the steel pipe itself, no corrosion. Our safety management program worked as intended," ENB says, but environmental groups say the discovery underscores the need to decommission the 64-year-old pipeline.