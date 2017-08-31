First Quantum boosts Minera Panama ownership stake to 90%

First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF +0.5% ) says it is increasing its stake in its Minera Panama unit to 90% from 80% in a deal valued at $635M.

First Quantum is buying LS-Nikko Copper's 50% interest in Korea Panama Mining, a joint venture company with Korea Resources, which holds a 20% interest in Minera Panama.

Minera Panama holds the concession for the Cobre Panama copper project, and First Quantum CEO Philip Pascall says the acquisition underlines the company's confidence in copper's strong fundamentals.