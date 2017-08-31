IDC: Fitness band wearables decreased for first time in Q2, smartwatches soar

Worldwide wearable shipments totaled 26.3M in Q2, a growth of 10.3% on the prior year’s quarter, according to IDC.

Basic wearables that don’t run third-party apps declined for the first time ever with a 0.9% drop on the year. Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) and Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) both posted year-over-year shipment decreases.

Smartwatches were up nearly 61% and wearables with embedded GPS, such as the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Watch Series 2, made up 42% of the market compared to 24.5% at this time last year.

Top wearable companies, by shipments (with market share; YOY change): Xiaomi, 3.5M (13.4%; +13.7%); Apple, 3.4M (13%; +49.7%); Fitbit, 3.4M (12.9%; -40.9%); Garmin, 1.4M (5.4%; -6.6%).

