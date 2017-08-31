OECD urges allowing America Movil into TV competition

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development is calling for America Movil (AMX -0.2% ) to enter the television market as a way to increase competition there, according to its new report.

The OECD had praised 2014 telecom reforms that were expressly designed to challenge Carlos Slim's stranglehold on Mexican phone and Internet services -- reforms spurred in part by a 2012 OECD study.

Now the group says regulator IFT should give Slim a long-sought chance to enter TV, and compete against dominant firms TV Azteca and Grupo Televisa (TV -0.8% ), once America Movil spins off part of its network infrastructure as ordered.

Mexico has gone from one of the most expensive mobile Internet markets to one of the cheapest following the reforms, the OECD says; it's now calling for similar competition in broadcasting, particularly pay TV.