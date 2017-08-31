Judge: Yahoo/Verizon must face litigation over data breach

Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) efforts to contain liability related to a massive data breach at Yahoo (now its subsidiary) hit a snag after a judge ruled Yahoo must face related litigation.

Judge Lucy Koh rejected Yahoo's stance that victims of the incident lacked standing to sue. "All plaintiffs have alleged a risk of future identity theft, in addition to loss of value of their personal identification information," she writes.

While some plaintiffs say they spent money to thwart future identity theft, others could have changed their passwords if Yahoo weren't so slow to reveal the breaches, she said.

Yahoo had argued that the breaches took "a triumph of criminal persistence" and that no system is invulnerable to hacking.