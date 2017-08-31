Jefferies analyst names top semiconductor stocsk

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis names his top four semiconductor stocks in a note obtained by CNBC. The winners: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD +2.3% ), Nvidia (NVDA +1.7% ), Smart Global Holdings (SGH +4.8% ), and Xilinx (XLNX -0.4% ).

AMD comments: positive reactions to EPYC server MPU following successful Ryzen launch. Checks show EPYC interest from five hyperscale players. Price target: $19.

NVDA comments: Management confident in data center business, training and inferencing market growth, and moving towards broader deployment of automotive platform. Price target: $180.

SGH comments: Smartphone mix leaning towards premium, high memory models. ASP growth creates operating leverage. Price target: $23.

XLNX comments: SDAccel software development environment now in beta at Amazon, which expands number of developers that can access field-programmable gate arrays on the cloud. Price target: $78.

Previously: S&P notches fourth straight victory, tech strength lifts Nasdaq (Aug. 30)