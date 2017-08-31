Food sector takes in Campbell Soup CEO's warning

Campbell Soup (CPB -7.3% ) CEO Denise Morrison called the packaged foods industry "challenging" as consumers change their preferences and new competition continues to step in.

“Several variables are at play including value players expanding their presence in the U.S., the growth of store brands and the explosion of e-commerce and meal delivery services disrupting the market,” according Morrison. "We expect conditions to remain hyper competitive for the foreseeable future," she warns.