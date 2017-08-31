Harvey has "devastated" electric transmission lines, AEP CEO says

American Electric Power (AEP -0.1% ) has cut customer outages in Texas to 88K from a Sunday peak of 220K but is struggling with "devastated" electric transmission lines and significant distribution losses, CEO Nick Akins tells Bloomberg.

"We are focused on getting the infrastructure associated with transmission and distribution, which is devastated in a significant way... we have several, several lines that are out, [including] one of the lines where over 20 miles of structure is laying on the ground," the CEO says.

Akins says more than 500 transmission structures in Texas remain in need of restoration.