YouTube TV comes to 12 new markets

YouTube TV (GOOG, GOOGL) has launched in 12 more locations starting today, which makes 26 new locations in the past month bringing the total to 41.

The $35 per month service includes local affiliates of the major networks in most markets, allows for six accounts per household, and offers plentiful DVR storage space.

YouTube TV competes with a growing market of streaming television services including AT&T’s DirecTV Now and Hulu Live.

