RBC warms up to Abercrombie & Fitch

RBC Capital upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) to Sector Perform from Underperform after noting that the retailer's turnaround efforts are yielding results quicker than anticipated.
"ANF lost money in 2016, but we think the 2H outlook suggesting a return to profitability in 2017 gains some credibility after 2Q's (1%) and acknowledging 2H tailwinds including FX, AUC, cost-cutting, and the 53rd week," writes the RBC team.
Abercrombie & Fitch is up 2.08% to $12.74 vs. a 52-week trading range of $8.81 to $18.30.
