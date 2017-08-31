RBC warms up to Abercrombie & Fitch

RBC Capital upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) to Sector Perform from Underperform after noting that the retailer's turnaround efforts are yielding results quicker than anticipated.

"ANF lost money in 2016, but we think the 2H outlook suggesting a return to profitability in 2017 gains some credibility after 2Q's (1%) and acknowledging 2H tailwinds including FX, AUC, cost-cutting, and the 53rd week," writes the RBC team.