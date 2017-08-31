Magellan pipeline restart allows Texas City refinery to restart, Lipow says

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP +1.6% ) has restarted a pipeline to Texas City, Tex., from Houston, enabling Marathon Petroleum (MPC -0.3% ) to restart operations at its refinery there, according to oil industry analyst Andy Lipow.

Lack of product has prevented the Explorer pipeline from transporting fuel from Houston to Tulsa, Okla., and onward to Chicago, Lipow says, although Explorer has restarted deliveries to Dallas; Explorer is owned by Phillips 66 (PSX -0.1% ), Marathon Oil (MRO +2.5% ), Sunoco Logistics (ETP +1.9% ) and Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B).

Separately, MMP says it has reversed the direction of flow so that Oklahoma refineries can ship product to Dallas.