Eldorado mine arbitration to start in September

Greece will start arbitration next month to settle its differences with Eldorado Gold (EGO +3% ) over its gold mine development plans in northern Greece, the country's energy minister says.

“We have decided to resort to arbitration to stop the tug of war which has been going on for many years and have things cleared up,” Energy Minister George Stathakis told Greek state television.

EGO is developing the Skouries and Olympias projects, with the former a particular source of controversy due to differences over testing methods applied to comply with environmental regulations.