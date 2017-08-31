Iridium up after getting new Buy from Drexel Hamilton

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) is in a unique spot for satellite communications, says Drexel Hamilton, which has given the firm a new Buy rating.

Shares are up 1.9% today after touching their highest point since a 52-week high on June 14, just pennies off that mark.

The company is "the only global low-earth orbiting satellite network service provider with blanket earth coverage" and the corresponding ability to offer broad communications services, Drexel says.

The industry is expected to grow from $2B in 2015 to more than $5B by 2025, and Iridium will benefit from several data/communications trends, including the Internet of Things and demands that come from machine-to-machine communications.

The firm has a price target of $14, implying 27% upside from current pricing.