United Tech could buy Rockwell Collins and then break up, Stanley says

United Technologies (UTX +0.4% ) could buy Rockwell Collins (COL +0.5% ) and then break itself in two, according to Morgan Stanley analysts who say "a standalone transaction has tough ROI math."

"There has been much Wall Street debate around the pros and cons of a potential break-up and while management’s consistent public view has been that 'balance works,' a spin/merge transaction that could be an equity-heavy offer of its Aerospace businesses for COL could be viewed as a positive to the extent that it eliminates the sum-of-the-parts discount on the stock," according to the firm.

Stanley says its sum of the parts value stands at $138, 16% above UTX's current share price, before adjusting for the value of the geared turbofan program, and the firm thinks COL management likely would be more interested in this form of transaction.