Microsoft announces AWS integration tools

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announces the availability of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services tools for Microsoft Visual Studio Team Services cloud service.

The tools make it easier for developers to upload content to and deploy from Amazon Web Services platform.

Why would Microsoft want to send business to the competition? Increasing the number of possible and simplified integrations can lure more customers to Microsoft Azure.

According to Synergy Research, Amazon had 34% of the cloud services market at the end of last month compared to 11% for Microsoft and 5% for Google’s platform.

