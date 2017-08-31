The new Baker Hughes gets bullish forecast from Barclays

Baker Hughes (BHGE +1.1% ) is initiated with an Overweight rating and $41 price target at Barclays, which sees "a lot of promise" in the reformulated company even as shares have dropped 8% since the formal tie-up with GE's oil and gas business.

The mixed execution records of both legacy companies have stirred investor skepticism, but in addition to providing synergies, Barclays believes the merger "goes a long way toward addressing some issues: Legacy Baker Hughes gains GE's manufacturing acumen, global footprint and digital capabilities, while legacy GE O&G gains needed scale by filling numerous portfolio gaps."

Despite a number of lingering questions - notably cash conversion and capital allocation - Barclays thinks the bar for success seems low for now, with Wall Street consensus ~$4B 2018 EBITDA expectations well below the company's $5.5B guidance.