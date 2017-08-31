Lululemon rallies after lifting guidance

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) reports comparable sales increased 7% in Q2. On a constant dollar basis, comparable sales were up 2%.

Gross margin was 51.6% of sales during the quarter vs. 50.5% expected and 49.4% a year ago.

Operating margin fell 160 bps to 12.8% of sales during the quarter.

"The acceleration that we have seen across the business in the second quarter enables us to take another positive step on our path towards achieving $4 billion in revenue by 2020," says Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin.

Looking ahead, Lululemon sees full-year revenue of $2.55B to $2.60B vs. $2.55B consensus and full-year EPS $2.35 to $2.42 vs. $2.32 consensus.