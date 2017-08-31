Ambarella shares up 2.9% after Q2, guidance beats

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares are up 2.9% aftermarket following a Q2 report that beat EPS and revenue estimates. The Q3 revenue outlook straddles consensus with a guided $87.5M to $90.5M compared to the $88.9M Street estimate.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 63%, down from 67.1% from the prior year’s quarter. The number should come in-line to lower in Q3 with a predicted range of 62% to 63.5%. Operating expenses totaled $39.5M (+15% Y/Y) with $27.5M (+16%) from R&D and $12M from SG&A (+13%). Q3 operating expenses expected between $28M and $29.5M. The company ended the quarter with $400.8M in cash and equivalents

