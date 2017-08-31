Higher profits seen at Canadian-owned refineries amid Gulf Coast disruption

Analysts say Canadian-owned refineries should enjoy higher profits in the wake of shutdowns at U.S. Gulf Coast facilities from extensive flooding caused by Harvey.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF), because of their Midwest refining assets well removed from Harvey's destruction, and Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), with its Denver asset, likely "will see more of the strength in product prices than we’ll see in Ontario or Alberta" refineries, said BMO anlayst Randy Ollenberger.

Mid-continent refining profit margins have jumped by ~20% this week, which should boost the bottom lines of CVE and Husky, AltaCorp Capital says.

But the situation is complicated for Canadian producers, Ollenberger cautions: Harvey is preventing ocean tankers from delivering competing loads of imported foreign crudes in Houston but it also is interfering with some of the 400K bbl/day of Canadian crude normally delivered to the Gulf Coast, ~11% of Canada’s total oil exports.