Stocks extend winning streak as rate hike expectations ease

Stocks ended the month on an upbeat note, extending the S&P 500's winning streak to five sessions in a row and the Nasdaq marking a record high close and finishing comfortably ahead of the benchmark index.

Investors dialed back their rate-hike expectations today following another tepid inflationary report, with July's core price index showing consumer prices decelerating to +1.4% from +1.5% in June and remaining well below the Fed's 2% longer-run target.

Treasury yields fell across the curve following the data, with the benchmark 10-year yield lower by 2 bps to 2.12%; the U.S. Dollar Index fell 0.3%.

Nine of the 11 S&P industry sectors settled in positive territory, led by health care (+1.7%) - helped by gains in biotechs - followed by tech (+0.7%) and materials (+0.7%).

August 21 "marked a near-term low for the market and stocks have bounced back from it. Two days ago, we also saw another near-term low that the market rebounded from," says Adam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments. "Investors are now looking for clues as to where does the market go from here."

U.S. crude oil climbed 2.6% to $47.14/bbl, breaking its four-session losing streak.