Palo Alto Networks gains 6.4% after Q4, guidance beats and record billings

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) shares are up 6.4% aftermarket following Q4 EPS and revenue beats. Q3 outlook puts revenue from $482M to $492M, compared to $489.76M consensus, and has EPS straddling estimates at $0.67 to $0.69. FY18 guidance has revenue from $2.125B to $2.165B, mostly beating the $2.13B estimate, and EPS from $3.24 to $3.34 with $3.27 consensus.

Product revenue totaled $212.3M, up 11%, with the number expected to fall in Q1 to $170M to $173M but total $735M to $750M for FY18. Subscription and support revenue was $296.8M, up 42% on the year.

Total billings were up 17% to $670.8M and expected to fall between $580M and $600M in Q1 and $2.64B to $2.7B for FY18. Deferred revenue was up 43% to $1.8B.

Other key metrics: Operating expenses totaled $397.9M. Cash flow from operations were $240M and FCF $190M. The company ended the quarter with $2.2B in cash and equivalents.

