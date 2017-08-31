New Canada hearings stipulated for Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion route

Canada’s National Energy Board says it will hold a series of public hearings starting later this year to determine the route for Kinder Morgan’s (NYSE:KMI) Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which could force the company to tweak its route or meet further conditions.

“Some areas, there may be either negotiations or regulatory restrictions specified. We just don’t know until we do each one individually," NEB chief environment officer Rob Steedman told Reuters when asked if hearings would result in delays for the project.

The route hearings could last for weeks and extend into next year, although the NEB does not have firm dates for conclusion or a timetable for rendering decisions.