Reuters: Trina Solar seeking slice of Brazil market

Trina Solar (NYSE:TSL) says it wants to grab a piece of Brazil’s nascent solar power market despite tough economic conditions, the company’s Latin America chief tells Reuters.

Brazil’s deep recession has been a severe setback to any large solar projects, but TSL, which opened an office in Brazil this year, is aiming to become a major player by focusing on small-scale projects such as those that place solar panels on residential and business rooftops.

The TSL exec says the company thinks the market for small-scale solar generation facilities in Brazil will double every year for the next 3-4 years, with more demand for equipment from the segment than from large solar parks.