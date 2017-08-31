Spotify parts ways with original-video chief in strategy reset

Spotify (Private:MUSIC) head of original video and podcasts Tom Calderone is exiting the streaming company as it resets its video strategy again.

The company will now focus on videos tied to its most popular playlist, Rap Caviar, as well as other popular channels like Rock This, Bloomberg reports.

The moves suggest that rather than branching out, Spotify's video efforts will stay near and dear (and pleasing) to the music industry -- timely now that it's set royalty licensing deals with each of the world's three biggest recording companies.

None of the original work that Calderone was developing has broken out on its own. Lately, Spotify has tested seeing playlists with music videos and short documentaries.