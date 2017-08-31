T-Mobile sets latest launch event for Sept. 6

T-Mobile (TMUS +0.7% ) has set the date of its next "Un-carrier" announcement event for Sept. 6.

The company will run the event at 11 a.m. ET that Wednesday; it's just short of a week before Apple is expected to reveal a new line of iPhones along with other hardware updates.

T-Mobile has used its recent Un-carrier events to push innovations and challenging promotions like exempting streaming music and then video from data caps -- some of which have been adopted by its Big-Four carrier competitors in an attempt to slow T-Mobile's subscriber gains.