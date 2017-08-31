Wyoming cannot sue Volkswagen over diesel emissions, judge says

A federal judge in California today rejected a lawsuit by Wyoming potentially seeking more than $1B in additional penalties for environmental damages linked to Volkswagen’s (OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VLKAY) diesel emissions scandal.

Wyoming cannot separately pursue Clean Air Act claims because conduct that takes place during vehicle manufacturing is intended to be regulated by the EPA, not the states, the judge said.

The decision could end a sizable risk the company faced if states could separately pursue claims under the U.S. Clean Air Act and other environmental regulations.