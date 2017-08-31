Aptevo Therapeutics to develop drug candidate on its own; shares +110%

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) +110.5% AH after saying it ended its partnership with MorphoSys for the joint development and commercialization of the APVO414 prostate cancer drug, and will develop the drug on its own.

APVO says it plans to continue to advance the drug through the completion of Stage 1 of an ongoing Phase 1 clinical study of the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer.

Separately, APVO agrees to sell three of its marketed hyperimmune products to Saol Therapeutics for $65M plus as much as $9.5M in milestone payments and accounts receivable payments.