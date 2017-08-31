Vivendi +3.3% after music-powered revenue beat

Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY) finished up 3.3% after posting Q2 results where its revenues beat expectations with the help of improvements at Universal Music (powered by summer hit Despacito) and its struggling Canal Plus TV unit.

EBITA of €203M was up 16% Y/Y; EBITA at Universal Music Group rose 52.5%, to €152M, while Canal Plus fell 5.5% to €114M.

Revenues grew nearly 8% for the first half, to €5.437B, with 14% growth at UMG. Canal Plus revenues, meanwhile, fell 2.4% Y/Y for the half, but the company pointed to a slowing decline.

First-half net income was up 12% to €320M.

It's reaffirmed full-year guidance for revenues growing more than 5% (excluding Havas) and EBITA rising by about 25%. That includes confirming Canal Plus EBITA hitting €350M vs. a year-ago €240M.

Press Release