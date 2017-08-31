Lam Research closes acquisition of Coventor

Wafer fab equipment supplier Lam Research (LRCX +0.6% ) has closed on an acquisition of Coventor, which provides automated design solutions for semiconductors.

The move is planned to accelerate process integration simulation, Lam says, part of its advanced process control vision.

“We see a strong synergy between our modeling capability and Lam’s desire to enable virtual experimentation of process development for customers and within its business units,” says Coventor CEO Mike Jamiolkowski.

Coventor's solutions benefit semiconductor process technology, micro-electromechanical systems, and the Internet of Things, it says.