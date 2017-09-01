Strong manufacturing seen in China

Echoing the similar robust official data reported yesterday, Caixin/Markit's China Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.6 in August, compared with 51.1 in July and beating economists’ expectations for a slight dip to 50.9.

Total new business grew at the strongest rate in more than three years, while export orders saw the sharpest increase in over seven years, pointing to strong demand at home and abroad.

