The Middleby Corporation acquires QualServ Solutions, LLC

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) acquired QualServ Solutions, LLC for an undisclosed term.

“QualServ is a respected industry leader providing a unique set of services and equipment solutions for the commercial foodservice equipment industry. This acquisition expands the Middleby product offerings to include kitchen fabrication, and will allow us to provide integrated equipment solutions with our existing portfolio of brands and products,” said Selim A. Bassoul, Chairman and CEO. “The addition of QualServ will also enable us to further expand the services we provide to our global restaurant chain customers. These customers want logistical and engineering solutions in both the back and front of the restaurant and with QualServ we have the ability to provide advanced data analytics and broader services beyond equipment sales. QualServ has grown substantially over the past few years and combined with Middleby we anticipate growth through expansion of their capabilities into international markets by leveraging Middleby’s global footprint.”

