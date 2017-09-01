Brookdale announces completion of financing transaction

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) announces that the Company entered into a credit facility with Jones Lang LaSalle Multifamily providing $975M in loans pursuant to Fannie Mae's DUS Program.

The credit facility refinanced $618.9M of outstanding mortgage debt, including $389.9M scheduled to mature in 2018.

60% of the principal amount bears fixed rate interest at 4.43% and 4.47%, maturing in 2024 and 2027 respectively. Rest 40% bears interest at a variable rate equal to the 30-day LIBOR plus a margin of 241.5 basis points and matures in 2027.