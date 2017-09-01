Britain's cost watchdog not on board with AstraZeneca's Faslodex

Britain's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the advisor to the National Health Service on costs and services, publishes draft guidance saying the benefits of AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) breast cancer drug FASLODEX (fulvestrant) are "too uncertain" to make it cost effective, specifically, that the current evidence does not prove that it prolongs survival more than existing cheaper treatments.

The draft guidance is open for public comment until September 25.

NICE says ~32K women in England are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, with ~1,200 eligible for treatment with FASLODEX.

The situation is a common occurrence between NICE and developers of new expensive therapies. There is always a price at which NICE will support inclusion into the NHS treatment paradigm. In some cases, it just takes a bit of time to get there.