Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) denies that it's in active talks with a suitor over a buyout.

"Although we have an obligation as a public company to listen to any proposals or offers from outside parties, we are not engaged in a process at this time," a B&N spokesperson tells New York Post.

Shares of Barnes & Noble ran up 6.6% yesterday after Dealreporter said the companywas considering a move to go private.

