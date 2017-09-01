Acorda adopts poison pill provision in response to recent accumulation of stock

Aimed at fending off a potential hostile bid for the company, Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) adopts a poison pill provision effective today declaring a dividend distribution of one preferred share purchase right for each common share owned. The plan will expire on August 31, 2018.

The rights become exercisable if a person or group acquires at least a 15% stake in the company. If so, each right will entitle the holder to purchase a number of common shares or equivalent securities having a market value at that time of twice the right's exercise price.

The rights held by the party acquiring the 15% stake (or higher) will be voided and unexercisable. The board of directors will be entitled to redeem the rights at $0.001 per right at any time before the triggering threshold is breached.

The board may amend or terminate the plan at any time.

In a 13D filed yesterday, Scopia Capital Management reported the ownership of 8,474,728 shares of common stock representing an 18.2% stake.