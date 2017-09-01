Macau revenue +20% in August despite typhoon

Macau gaming revenue increased 20.4% Y/Y in August to 22.7B patacas ($2.8B), according to data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau. The mark tops the consensus estimate for an 18.5% rise.

Casino traffic was reduced in Macau during the last week of the month due to the impact of struck by Typhoon Haro.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

