Qualcomm announces new autonomous vehicle reference design and chipset

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) announces a new Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything reference design to help autonomous vehicles communicate sensor data for better safety and situational awareness.

The reference design includes the 9150 C-V2X chipset based on specs from a telecommunication collaboration called the 3rd Generation Partnership Project. The chipset runs the Intelligent Transportation Systems V2X stack and the Hardware Security Module.

Announced automotive partners endorsing the chipset include Ford and Audi.

