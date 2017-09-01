Forward Pharma to return €917.7M to shareholders

Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) plans to return to shareholders the bulk of the $1.25B it received from Biogen earlier this year related to a patent covering methods of treating MS patients. It granted Biogen an irrevocable license to all of its intellectual property in exchange for the payment.

The company plans to return €917.7M to ADS holders of record on September 7 with a payment date of September 11.

The ADSs will trade "ex-d" on September 12 at which time the ratio of each ADS to ordinary share will change from one to two.

