Futures rise ahead of jobs report

Investors are awaiting the closely-watched jobs report for August as U.S. stock index futures start the new month up 0.3% .

It's expected to show 180,000 additions to the workforce, with average hourly earnings rising 0.2% and the unemployment rate unchanged at 4.3%.

Oil is down 0.6% at $46.96/bbl, gold is 0.1% higher at $1324/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 2.13%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV