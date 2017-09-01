Micron sells flash memory business; Nanya sells 3M Micron shares

Digitimes reports that Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has agreed to sell its flash storage retail brand Lexar to Shenzhen Longsys Electronics. Terms were not disclosed.

Micron acquired Lexar in 2006 after it was spun off from Cirrus Logic. The divestment comes as micron turns its focus to “opportunities in higher value markets and channels.”

In other Micron news, Nanya Technology has sold 3M more shares of Micron that brought its total Q3 recognized gains to about $83.36M. Nanya still holds a 3.6% stake in Micron.

