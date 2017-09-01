Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Global Medical REIT (NYSEMKT:GMRE) initiated with Overweight rating and $12 (30% upside) price target by Cantor Fitzgerald.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) initiated with Overweight rating and $14 (22% upside) price target by Cantor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) upgraded to Neutral with a $28 (flat) price target by Baird.

CRH Medical (NYSEMKT:CRHM) downgraded to Neutral with a $3 (22% upside) price target by Cantor.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) price target cut to $18 (5% downside risk) by Citigroup after termination of duvortuxizumab collaboration with Janssen.

Source: Bloomberg