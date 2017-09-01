Janssen bails on duvortuxizumab development deal with MacroGenics after neurotoxicity observed in early-stage study

Thinly traded MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) is poised for a down day after its announcement that Janssen Biotech (NYSE:JNJ) is terminating their collaboration and licence agreement for CD19 x CD3 DART molecule duvortuxizumab. Janssen made the decision after a number of patients in a Phase 1 dose-escalation study developed treatment-related neurotoxicity similar to what has been observed with other CD19-targeting T-cell therapies.

Janssen is still on board with the second DART molecule licensed from MacroGenics, MGD015 (JNJ-9383). The first in-human study should commence in 2018.

CEO Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., says, “While this decision is disappointing, MacroGenics and its strategic partner, Janssen, continue to be fully committed to the DART platform and our ongoing collaboration on MGD015. Duvortuxizumab’s neurotoxicity profile is a CD19-targeting issue and has not been observed in our other DART clinical programs. Given our large portfolio of product candidates currently being pursued, it is unlikely that we will continue development of this molecule at this time.”

